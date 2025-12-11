Glenview Trust co Has $78.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 496.97%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

