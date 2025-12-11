IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 93.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $701.83 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

