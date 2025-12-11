The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 95,568 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $356,670.66. Following the sale, the director owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,200.29. The trade was a 67.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

