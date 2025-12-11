DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Position Cut by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,294 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $9,312,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total transaction of $5,123,750.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,563 shares of company stock valued at $152,902,593. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

