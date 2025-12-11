Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 10th

Rocket Lab, Boeing, and Spirit Aerosystems are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or supply military equipment, weapons, aerospace systems and related services — i.e., defense contractors and military suppliers whose revenues often track government defense budgets and geopolitical tensions. The term is sometimes confused with “defensive stocks,” which instead refers to firms (utilities, consumer staples, healthcare) whose earnings are relatively stable in economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPR

See Also