Top Biotech Stocks To Consider – December 10th

Abivax, Enveric Biosciences, and WAVE Life Sciences are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, and commercialize biological therapies, drugs, diagnostics, and related technologies. For investors they tend to be higher-risk and more volatile than broad-market stocks because value often hinges on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and long R&D timelines, though successful products or acquisitions can produce substantial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Abivax (ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

WAVE Life Sciences (WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

