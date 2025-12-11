VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.37

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3684 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 960.5% increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.