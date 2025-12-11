Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WillScot (WSC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) recently:

12/11/2025 – WillScot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/28/2025 – WillScot was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – WillScot was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – WillScot was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – WillScot had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

11/10/2025 – WillScot had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – WillScot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – WillScot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – WillScot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

