First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FCEF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,123 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.