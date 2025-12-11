Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Major Shareholder Katherine Ngai-Pesic Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Katherine Ngai-Pesic bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,303,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,555,049.18. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.30.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 47.59%.The firm had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Samjo Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 665,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter worth approximately $461,623,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVCO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

