VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.66

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6572 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 634.4% increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UEVM stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

