Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 20,840.0% increase from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0005.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

