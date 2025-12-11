Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 20,840.0% increase from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0005.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Dividend History for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.