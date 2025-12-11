Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Matheus De Viera Bulho Sells 294 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matheus De Viera Bulho sold 294 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.01, for a total value of $117,896.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $669,686.70. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $410.97 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 360.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

