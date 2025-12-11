BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CAO Maricel Apuli Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,855.22. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $74.00 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $866,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 58.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 123,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

Read Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.