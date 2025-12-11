BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CAO Maricel Apuli Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,855.22. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $74.00 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.71 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $866,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 58.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 123,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

