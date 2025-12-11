Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Matheus De Viera Bulho Sells 476 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matheus De Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $191,361.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,250.02. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.6%

ROK opened at $410.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $413.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after buying an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,522,000 after buying an additional 451,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after buying an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,851,000 after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

