Strive Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STXM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Strive Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 25.0% increase from Strive Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of STXM stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Strive Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $29.10.

The index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg. Under normal circumstances, substantially all, but at least 80%, of the fund’s total assets will be invested in mid-capitalization companies.

