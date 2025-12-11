The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $95.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.