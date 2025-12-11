Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Finviz reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $250.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 1 year low of $168.62 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $522.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

