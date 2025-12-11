Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE PAC traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.64. 34,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a twelve month low of $168.62 and a twelve month high of $259.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $522.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

