Bank of America Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE PAC traded up $13.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.16. 30,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a fifty-two week low of $168.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $522.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 192.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

