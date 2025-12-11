Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:STXD) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:STXD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 10.5% increase from Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

STXD stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:STXD – Free Report) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.

