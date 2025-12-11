Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $508.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $508.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.71.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $407.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.49 and its 200 day moving average is $405.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.52 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $635,130.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $1,364,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,377.08. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,328 shares of company stock worth $27,288,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 59,669 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

