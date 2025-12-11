LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised LB Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

LB Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LB Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,411,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,215. This represents a 242.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $168,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

