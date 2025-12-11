Bank of America Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $271.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $274.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNG. Zacks Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

LNG opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

