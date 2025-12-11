Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

CME stock opened at $269.33 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average is $272.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $1,571,447,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,487,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

