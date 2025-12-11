Argus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Argus from $317.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $240.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of -135.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,081,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $607,601,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,258,000 after buying an additional 892,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,678,000 after buying an additional 821,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

