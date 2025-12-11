Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TTI. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price target on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tetra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,456,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after buying an additional 174,028 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,046,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tetra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,419,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,416,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 414,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.