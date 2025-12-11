Critical Comparison: General Mills (NYSE:GIS) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Mills and Borealis Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get General Mills alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $19.49 billion 1.26 $2.30 billion $5.29 8.68 Borealis Foods $27.67 million 1.49 -$25.33 million ($0.86) -2.23

Profitability

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Mills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares General Mills and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 15.24% 23.46% 6.69% Borealis Foods -65.11% -892.35% -31.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of General Mills shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General Mills and Borealis Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 2 13 4 0 2.11 Borealis Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

General Mills presently has a consensus target price of $55.59, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Volatility and Risk

General Mills has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Mills beats Borealis Foods on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.