Contrasting Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Fitell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.96 $31.85 million ($0.46) -8.80 Fitell $5.20 million 0.19 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitell has a beta of 7.03, meaning that its share price is 603% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 99.80% -12.91% -9.08% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Power Solutions and Fitell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fitell 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.57%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Fitell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats Fitell on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

