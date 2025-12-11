Pirate Chain Price Up 1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $51.58 million and approximately $136.64 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.94 or 0.00480620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

