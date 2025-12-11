Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Verasity has a market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.