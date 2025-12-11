Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 602,360 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,918,000. Block accounts for 1.7% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $3,730,489,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $702,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,721,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,233,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,857,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYZ opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $221,531.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,357.20. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,198 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,155. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XYZ. BNP Paribas downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

