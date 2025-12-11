Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $310.37 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,458,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,366,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.3% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.23% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 87.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.70.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $443,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,428.44. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

