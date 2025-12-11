The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,860 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,990,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $317,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

