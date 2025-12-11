The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 208,495 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 208,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $615,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $890.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $897.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

