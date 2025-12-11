Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989,783 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $585,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 331,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,306,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,597,000 after buying an additional 4,147,937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,001,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

