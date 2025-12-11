Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.300-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.9 billion-$26.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.9 billion. Adobe also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 5.850-5.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $366.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $343.13 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $552.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.