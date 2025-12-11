Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $478,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.3%

JNJ stock opened at $206.50 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $207.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $497.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

