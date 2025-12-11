3,492 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $243.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.69 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Walmart’s NASDAQ Switch Could Change Everything for WMT Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- GameStop Looks Broken: Here’s Why GME Could Crash in 2026
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.