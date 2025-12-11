Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Eric Vishria Sells 15,476 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $461,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,138,217.12. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $731,728.92.

Confluent Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,347,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,708 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,590,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,939,000 after buying an additional 727,943 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 3.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,303,000 after buying an additional 356,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,592,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,210,000 after buying an additional 143,232 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

