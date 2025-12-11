Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 2,494 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $400,835.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,497,343 shares in the company, valued at $240,652,966.96. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 84,604 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $13,155,075.96.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 40 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $6,400.40.

On Friday, December 5th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,373 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $221,107.92.

On Thursday, December 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,167 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $508,588.53.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 41,221 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $6,923,891.37.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 41,874 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $7,044,463.02.

On Monday, December 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,058 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.02, for a total transaction of $5,187,307.16.

On Friday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,297 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $3,848,908.14.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 34,556 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $5,936,720.80.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 46,110 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $7,734,030.30.

Impinj Price Performance

PI opened at $155.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.40 and a beta of 1.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 48.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after buying an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,792 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,259,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.