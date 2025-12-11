F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,110 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total value of $276,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,058.98. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $263,058.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total value of $260,750.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $252,458.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04.

F5 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $258.08 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.70. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in F5 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in F5 by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

