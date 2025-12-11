EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 32,706 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 32,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $322,808.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,833,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,963,081.93. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,004 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $39,999.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 26,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $247,855.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 28,044 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $257,443.92.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,056 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $36,544.56.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $4,505.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 600 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $5,430.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $152,528.18.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,268.11.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $103,368.56.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.