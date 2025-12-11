WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in McKesson Corporation $MCK

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.86.
McKesson Price Performance
MCK stock opened at $813.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.96. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $895.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
