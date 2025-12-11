Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,851,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 520,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a market cap of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

