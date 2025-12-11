WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Insulet Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $295.19 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $230.05 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.51 and its 200-day moving average is $315.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

