Sei Investments Co. Acquires 159,665 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $160,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 208.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.02 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $367.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average is $252.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total transaction of $553,297.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,174,424.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 179,784 shares of company stock worth $42,742,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

