Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $78.36 Million Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,207 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 2.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $78,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after buying an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,720,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 103.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $2,005,318.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,508 shares of company stock worth $40,838,541. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

