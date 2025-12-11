TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SMIF stock opened at GBX 87.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.12. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 75.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.60.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

