TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
SMIF stock opened at GBX 87.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.12. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 75.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.60.
