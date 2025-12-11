Zebec Network Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $270.42 million and $7.66 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,813,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,813,520.594482 with 76,632,045,740.535396 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00277906 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $7,901,016.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

